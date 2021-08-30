South Dakota Top 5 Hardest Working State in America

With Labor Day fast approaching I thought I should write a little bit about work. Truth be told, a recent article about 'work' recently caught my boss's attention.

In a recent article from WalletHub they broke down some of the statistics for those of us living in South Dakota:

How Hard Does South Dakota Work? (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

5 th – Avg. Workweek Hours

– Avg. Workweek Hours 5 th – Employment Rate

– Employment Rate 1 st – Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs

– Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs 25th – Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident

The stats didn't surprise me. I know quite a few people who work multiple jobs. Some are out of necessity, others simply because their second job affords them the opportunity to do something they truly want to do. The article also noted South Dakotans have a tendency to leave money on the table, or in this case, time on the table by NOT taking all their vacation. The article explained;

With Americans working an average of almost 1,800 hours per year and leaving around half of their paid time off unused, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Hardest-Working States in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

If you were to compare, where do you stand? Do you like your job? Do you use all the vacation time that's made available to you from your employer? If you are like me, you are looking at the calendar now wondering what you might do, and where you might go, IF you take time off.

The multiple jobs statistic for South Dakota is also a bit disturbing. I would imagine that most of those people are working two jobs out of necessity, to make ends meet.

Generally speaking, I believe South Dakotans are hard workers. I think most of us take pride in putting in the time and doing a good job while we are on the clock. How about you? Do you agree with the story? Do you think South Dakotans are Hard Workers?