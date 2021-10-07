South Dakota’s Favorite Pumpkin Product Is…

Welcome to October! The one month each year that people figure out all the different ways they can utilize a big orange gourd!

There's no doubt we all suffer from pumpkin overload every October. Just look around, there's pumpkin pie, pumpkin latte, pumpkin cereal, pumpkin pasta, pumpkin tea, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin spice, pumpkin you name it, they make it this time of the year.

If you're a pumpkin lover, you're in proverbial pumpkin heaven right about now.

I love pumpkin products as much as the next guy. Who doesn't love a good piece of pumpkin pie around Thanksgiving and the holidays, right?

Speaking of pumpkins. I can remember as a kid loving to smash people's jack-o-lanterns on Halloween night. Yep, I admit it, I used to be the neighborhood a$$hat! Now I get the privilege of cleaning up after other little neighborhood a$$hats on the morning of November 1st. Ain't karma a bitch?

And who didn't love watching "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" as a kid, am I right?

I knew there were a ton of pumpkin-related products on the market, but I had no idea there were this many. I mean, have you ever heard of pumpkin pie syrup? Or how about pumpkin soup? I mean that doesn't even sound good!

The gang at Treetopia has put together a list of the favorite pumpkin products in each state. They compiled the list by using data from Google search trends over the past 12 months.

What they found is America is bonkers for pumpkin!

Here in South Dakota, the findings showed that we are traditional, to say the least. According to Treetopia, the most popular pumpkin product in the Rushmore state is a piece of ol' fashioned pumpkin pie. Maybe served up with a dollop of pumpkin ice cream on the side? That sounds pretty tasty on a cool crisp fall night.

Our friends over in Iowa like their pumpkin creamer, while Minnesotans are jonesing for pumpkin yogurt. Up in North Dakota, pumpkin cream cheese reigns supreme.

Take a peek at the map below to see how the rest of America stacks up when it comes to all things pumpkin.

Treetopia

Source: Treetopia

