Who better to do a survey about America's favorite vegetable than Green Giant?

This year is the fifth year that Green Giant has done a survey to determine each state's favorite vegetable as well as the country's favorite vegetable.

For 2022, the results are in! Green Giant surveyed over 5,000 Americans!

Broccoli is the #1 vegetable overall in the United States. It was #1 in 29 states!

Corn, carrots, potatoes, and asparagus were the runners-up in that order. Corn was the vegetable of choice in 11 states, which is up 37% from last year. Carrots were #1 in 10 states, plus Washington, D.C.

South Dakota's favorite vegetable was broccoli.

Most of South Dakota's neighboring states were also broccoli. Iowa, Minnesota, and North Dakota were broccoli as well.

Nebraska's favorite vegetable was corn.

Montana and Wyoming's favorite vegetable was carrots.

No kids were actually surveyed, but of the adults/parents that did the survey, 68% say their kids not only eat their vegetables, but enjoy them.

National Eat Your Vegetables Day is June 17! Celebrate accordingly!