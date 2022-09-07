Iowa Hawkeyes Favored in Latest Odds vs. ISU Cyclones Sat.

The Cy-Hawk game is as important of sporting event as any on the Iowa sports fan's calendar. On Saturday, the rivalry will play it's 69th ever game, set to kickoff at 3:00 from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Last season, the Hawkeyes won 27-17 in Ames, their sixth straight win in the series and first time in rivalry history that both teams were ranked heading into the contest.

The Cyclones haven't won the game since 2014, a 20-17 victory in Iowa City.

Saturday, all of the anticipation will come to a head as the two old rivals clash in the game that dates back to 1894.

Although the rivalry is old, it hasn't been played yearly, and frankly not even close to yearly. There are several big gaps in the rivalry contest, including one from 1934-1977 reportedly due to the fact that the two programs failed to communicate over scheduling.

On Saturday, it's a 3:00 kickoff for the biggest game of the season for both programs, and a lot of pride and smack talk is up for grabs.

The Hawkeyes are currently listed as a 3.5 point favorite over the Cyclones, and aim for their 7th straight win. Vegas considers it to be a low scoring game as well, with the over/under currently sitting at 40.5 total points.

During his time as Iowa's Head Coach, Kirk Ferentz has a record of 13-8 against his rival. Despite his success in resurrecting the Cyclones program, Matt Campbell has yet to achieve victory over the Hawkeyes during his tenure.

It wasn't pretty last week for the Iowa Hawkeyes, as they defeated visiting South Dakota State 7-3 and did not score a touchdown in the contest. As for ISU, they picked up a win on their home turf as well, taking down Southeast Missouri State 42-10.

Buckle up. The rivalry renews on Saturday for the 69th ever meeting, a 3:00 kickoff from Iowa City, and you can watch all of the action on Big Ten Network.

