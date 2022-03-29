South Dakota’s ‘Least Favorite’ Easter Candy Is Delicious

Do you have an Easter time candy that you love or hate the most? According to this study, the least favorite Easter candy is one of South Dakota's favorites!

Of all the big candy holidays Easter tops the list for sales. According to the National Confectioners Association “The Top 4 Holidays For Candy Sales” are:

1-Easter

2-Halloween

3-Christmas

4-Valentine's Day

In a survey, Zippa asked about everyone's "Favorite Easter Candies".

They found that in South Dakota the most popular Easter Candy is voted the Worst Easter Candy in another poll.

They said the #1 "Most Liked Easter Treat" in South Dakota is the Cadbury Creme Egg.

Candystore.com came out with a list of the WORST & BEST Easter candies. They said folks don't really like the Cadbury Creme Egg that much.

Here is what they found out...

10 Worst Easter Candies

10-Jelly Beans

9-Chocolate Crosses

8-Marshmallow Chicks & Rabbits

7-Bunny Corn / Easter Candy Corn

6-Peeps

5-Oreo Eggs

4-Cheetos Cinnamon Puffs

3-Solid Chocolate Bunnies

2-Sour Patch White Chocolate Bunny

1-Cadbury Creme Egg

Cadbury Creme Egg-Amazon

Top 10 Best Easter Candies

10-Hershey's Fun Sized Candy Baars with Easter Wrappers

9-Skittles Filled Easter Eggs

8-Robins Eggs From Whoppers

7-Kinder Joy Eggs Candy

6-Jelly Beans

5-Mallow Top Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

4-Foil Wrapped Chocolate Eggs

3-Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs

2-Chocolate Bunnies (Hollow)

1-Cadbury Mini Eggs

Cadbury Mini Eggs-Amazon

And from the "Did You Know" category, check out these easter facts from Sweetservices.com...

76% of Americans think the ears of a chocolate bunny should be eaten first

4% of people who prefer to eat them starting at the feet.

Around 70% of Easter candy bought is chocolate.

On average kids prefer red jelly beans to any other color.