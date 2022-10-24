The country continues to see gun violence in our schools and most recently two people are dead after a gunman entered the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.

St. Louis KMOV reports the shooter was reportedly armed with a long gun. The story states that police officers encountered the shooter and exchanged shots. The shooter, who police said is a man around 20 years old, was shot and killed.

According to KMOV, a teenage girl and a woman also died. A total of eight victims were taken to a hospital with either gunshot wounds or other injuries.

In 2020, there were 96 school shootings recorded; in 2021, that number ballooned to 202.

In the first half of 2022 alone, there have been 95 reports of gunfire on school grounds, of which 40 people were killed and 76 injured.

In recent weeks, with the Texas tragedy more than half of these deaths occurred in a single attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 individuals, including 19 children and two teachers, were killed.

Closer to home, South Dakota has recorded four school shootings. Minnesota and Iowa 12 each.

The ten states with the highest number of school shootings are:

California (215)

Texas (177)

Florida (120)

Illinois (113)

Pennsylvania (88)

Michigan (87)

Ohio (86)

New York (76)

Georgia (72)

North Carolina (69)

You have to ask yourself how are schools responding to the increase in onsite shootings. Measures include a hodgepodge of increased security, active shooter training for teachers and staff, lockdown procedures, increased mental health resources, and other interventions. Some schools have taken to arming their teachers to respond in an active shooter situation.