Patty Tavatanakit played a great four days of golf in Sioux Falls and captured her third win of the year on the Symetra Tour.

It was her final round thought that put her over the top on Sunday.

She ended up winning with a -13 final score after posting a -8 (62) in the final round.

The UCLA product has emerged as one of the top golfers on the Tour in her rookie season.

The $33,750 she won at the Great Life Challenge in Sioux Falls put her over the $100,000 mark for the season in earnings.

Here is a look at the rest of the leaderboard.

Willow Run once again hosted the event and the course was in great condition for the event.