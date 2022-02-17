Lord knows most of us played them in our youth, some of us older folks still do, I am talking about drinking games.

If you consume alcohol, then chances are you've played a drinking game a time or two, or two hundred in your life.

Personally, I've been out of the drinking game business for a number of years now. However, when I was throwing back the hooch in the late 70s, and throughout the 80s, and 90s, I was somewhat skilled at playing "Quarters."

If you're not up on the drinking game Quarters, it's truly a drinking artform. A player must attempt to bounce a quarter into the glass of an alcoholic beverage. Should you succeed, you then pass the glass to another person sitting at the table, who then must chug the beverage and attempt to catch the quarter inside the glass with their teeth. The player then passes the glass to the person on their left and the process is repeated.

As J-Kwon would say, everybody, gettin' tipsy, and you're usually ready for a cab within an hour. I can remember the hangovers after playing this game the next day were brutal if you were having an off night.

There are other variations to the game of Quarters, but you get the gist.

I can't begin to tell you how many games of Quarters I played back in the day at places like Charlies, Clydes Garage, the Pocket, After Five, Nite City, Gunners, Opies, Jamz, are you starting to get the feeling I used to like to drink... A LOT!

Anyway, I came across an article recently from The Loupe, that talked about the most popular drinking game right now in every state. I suddenly realized that I have been out of circulation for a very long time! I don't even recognize most of these drinking games anymore. What the hell is, "Screw the Dealer", "Chandelier", "Ride the Bus", and "Power Hour?"

I felt a little better once I saw that most South Dakota drinkers that play drinking games, prefer to play "Beer Pong." I am familiar with that one, thank Christ, I was beginning to worry a little.

Beer Pong is typically played in teams of two. Each team takes turns trying to throw a ping pong ball into the other team's red solo alcoholic beverage cups. Once a ball lands in a cup, the cup is removed from the table and the opponent must then drink the contents of the cup. Should both teammates hit cups, the balls are rolled back to them and they get to shoot once again.

Ah, Beer Pong! Takes you right back to your college fraternity days, doesn't it?

According to the article from The Loupe, Beer Pong is currently the most popular drinking game in the country right now, followed by Quarters. Glad to hear it's still popular, maybe I can attempt a comeback?

My first order of business, however, is to Google how to play "Power Hour."

Man, I am getting old!

Source: The Loupe

