The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to Sioux Falls! On October 1 & 2, 2021 you will have the chance to see six monster trucks on an all dirt track doing unbelievable stunts.

The best and most skilled monster trucks and drivers in the nation will be performing at this event. This includes the truck that started it all the Original Monster Truck...Bigfoot!

Plus you'll see the world's largest ATV Quad Chaos, the monster-sized dump truck Dirt Crew, the dinosaur-themed Jurassic Attack, Twisted Addiction, and Wrecking Machine.

Also featured will be the high-flying tricks and stunts of Freestyle Motocross.

Fans' can walk on the dirt, see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, take photos and get autographs at the Pit Party before the show.

This is a family show with things to do each day for kids and parents alike!

Get tickets and information for the show at the Denny Sanford Premier Center box office or at Toughestmonstertrucks.com.

Each day's events include The Pit Party from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm with the main show at 7:30 PM. The doors open at 6:30 pm. Tickets prices are from $15 to $37.