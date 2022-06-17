These 4 Minnesota Federal Prisons Are Not High Security

Of the 122 institutions in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Minnesota has four facilities designated as Federal Prisons. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, there are roughly 3,000 inmates currently serving time at these locations.

Minnesota is part of the North Central Region which also includes South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri.

Duluth-Prison Camp for male offenders-507

The Federal Prison Camp, Duluth is a minimum-security federal prison for male offenders.

The former Duluth Air Force Base property is designed with barrack-like housing with two levels that have 4-6 inmates per room.

Did you ever watch the Breaking Bad TV series on AMC? The main character is based on Duluth prisoner Walter Jack White.

Sandstone - 1,201 prisoners

The Federal Correctional Institution, Sandstone is a low-security United States federal prison for male offenders in Sandstone, Minnesota.

Comedian/actor Tim Allen served time in Sandstone for a drug possession conviction carrying 1.4 pounds of cocaine in 1979. Allen served two years and four months in Sandstone.

Waseca - 725 inmates

Minnesota's only female federal prison facility is in Waseca where low-security female offenders are housed.

The girlfriend of James "Whitey" Bulger Catherine Greig was an inmate in Waseca. According to the Mankato Free Press, Greig pleaded guilty to harboring a fugitive and identity fraud and was sentenced to eight years in federal prison. It was one of the longest sentences ever imposed for a harboring charge.

Grieg was released in 2020.

Rochester - 554 incarcerated

The Federal Medical Center in Rochester is for male inmates requiring specialized or long-term medical or mental health care. It is designated as an administrative facility, which means it holds inmates of all security classifications.

What's life like in a Minnesota Federal Prison?

Besides getting three meals a day while in prison, inmates can purchase just about anything at the Prison Commissary.

Toilet paper will cost you $1.15 per roll. A legal pad is $1.55. Sunglasses will set you back $26.00.