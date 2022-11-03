How Many Songs About Minnesota Can You Name?

Perhaps one of the most prominent names in the music world associated with Minnesota is singer-songwriter Prince. Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota he was the most flamboyant entertainer of his day on stage. Plus, he gave us a song about his home state.

Rock ‘n’ Roll is Alive (And It Lives in Minneapolis) was the second of three songs on Prince’s 1995 EP Gold. Prince wrote and recorded the song in response to Lenny Kravitz’s “Rock and Roll is Dead.”

There are several other songs about Minnesota you have heard. Another, and perhaps equally as well known as the former, Bob Dylan wrote “Walls of Red Wing” is a folk song about the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Red Wing, Minnesota.

The Duluth native wrote the song that focuses on the youth within the facility and comments on the oppressive conditions inside.

The First Avenue Music Scene was a big draw for fans who become familiar with Semisonic and Lizzo. The list of stars is incredible.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis's “Good Old Days” reflects on the early days, “In a small club in Minnesota and the snow outside of First Ave.”

True country music fans who know the early works of Johnny Cash know the words to "Big River" and 27 years later would release it with friends Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson. This became a signature for the foursome The Highwaymen.

Up-Nort on the shores of Lake Superior, 'Duluth' would get its own song by the Bluegrass folk band Trampled by Turtles.

Even though he isn't a Minnesota native, Weird Al Yankovic gave us The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota. have you ever been to Darwin?

Check out the list on Hello Music Theory and see if you recognize more titles about Minnesota.

