No Mount Rushmore Float in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

When you tune in to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year, there will be something missing.

For the first time in a dozen years, the South Dakota's Mount Rushmore float will not be part of the parade lineup.

Instead, the state will be represented by South Dakota State's 'Pride of the Dakotas' Marching Band.

Get our free mobile app

The parade will air live from New York City on NBC, Thursday, November 24, from 9:00 AM to noon.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism is providing a $50,000 marketing grant to help cover the band's expenses for the trip to New York.

In a Press release, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, Jim Hagen, said:.

'This will be the first time in 12 years the Department of Tourism’s Mount Rushmore float will not be a part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but there will still be a great South Dakota presence with the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band.

Their performance in the parade will garner millions of viewers. It’s a wonderful marketing opportunity that once again allows South Dakota to be in the national spotlight on Thanksgiving Day.

We are honored to assist the band in their trip to New York City with these marketing dollars.'

The Mount Rushmore float's history with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade dates back to 2010, when Mannheim Steamroller became the first performers to ride on the float in the event.

MUSICAL ACTS ON MOUNT RUSHMORE FLOAT

2010 - Mannheim Steamroller

2011 - Neil Diamond

2012 - Don Mclean

2013 - The Summer Set

2014 - NEEDTOBREATHE

2015 - MercyMe

2016 - Ben Rector

2017 - Smokey Robinson

2018 - Kane Brown

2019 - Chris Young

2020 - Lauren Alaina

2021 - Chris Lane

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked