No Mount Rushmore Float in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
When you tune in to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year, there will be something missing.
For the first time in a dozen years, the South Dakota's Mount Rushmore float will not be part of the parade lineup.
Instead, the state will be represented by South Dakota State's 'Pride of the Dakotas' Marching Band.
The parade will air live from New York City on NBC, Thursday, November 24, from 9:00 AM to noon.
The South Dakota Department of Tourism is providing a $50,000 marketing grant to help cover the band's expenses for the trip to New York.
In a Press release, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, Jim Hagen, said:.
'This will be the first time in 12 years the Department of Tourism’s Mount Rushmore float will not be a part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but there will still be a great South Dakota presence with the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band.
Their performance in the parade will garner millions of viewers. It’s a wonderful marketing opportunity that once again allows South Dakota to be in the national spotlight on Thanksgiving Day.
We are honored to assist the band in their trip to New York City with these marketing dollars.'
The Mount Rushmore float's history with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade dates back to 2010, when Mannheim Steamroller became the first performers to ride on the float in the event.
MUSICAL ACTS ON MOUNT RUSHMORE FLOAT
- 2010 - Mannheim Steamroller
- 2011 - Neil Diamond
- 2012 - Don Mclean
- 2013 - The Summer Set
- 2014 - NEEDTOBREATHE
- 2015 - MercyMe
- 2016 - Ben Rector
- 2017 - Smokey Robinson
- 2018 - Kane Brown
- 2019 - Chris Young
- 2020 - Lauren Alaina
- 2021 - Chris Lane