South Dakota Up, SDSU Down in Latest FCS Top 25 Rankings

SDSU/USD

It was a tale of two very different games on Saturday for USD and SDSU.

The Jackrabbits suffered their fourth straight loss on Saturday, this time at home to Illinois State 35-21. The Jacks trailed 28-0 after the first quarter, fell to 7-4 overall and now prep for a very important game at North Dakota on Saturday.

The Yotes are all finished with their regular season slate and picked up their third-straight ranked win over Southern Illinois in a five Overtime thriller. USD had a historically good day on offense and finished out the regular season at 8-4.

With just one week to go in the regular season FCS-wide, this week's rankings presumably loom large ahead of postseason selection.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

1North Dakota State (56)11-01,4001
2Montana11-01,3272
3Montana State9-21,3013
4Lehigh11-01,1944
5Tarleton State10-11,1666
6Tennessee Tech10-11,1295
7Mercer9-19768
8Harvard9-09627
9Villanova8-284110
10Rhode Island9-283911
11Illinois State8-374914
12Monmouth9-274512
13North Dakota7-470413
14Stephen F. Austin9-269615
15UC Davis7-36799
16South Dakota8-463317
17Abilene Christian7-453118
18Youngstown State7-447720
19Lamar8-329919
20Jackson State8-228922
21Southeastern Louisiana8-327123
22South Dakota State7-425516
23Northern Arizona7-413624
24Southern Illinois6-511721
25New Hampshire7-498NR

Dropped Out of FCS Top 25: Western Carolina (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Alabama State (8-2, 6-1 SWAC), 79; Lafayette (8-3, 6-0 Patriot), 72; West Georgia (8-3, 5-3 UAC), 61; Delaware State (8-3, 4-0 MEAC), 47; Austin Peay (7-4, 5-3 UAC), 36; South Carolina State (8-3, 4-0 MEAC), 22; Yale (7-2, 5-1 Ivy), 21; Sacramento State (7-4, 5-2 Big Sky), 19; Dartmouth (7-2, 4-2 Ivy), 15; Southern Utah (6-5, 5-2 UAC), 6

USD is off on a bye this weekend, while SDSU travels to take on North Dakota inside the Alerus Center. Kickoff is set for 1:00 from Grand Forks and the game can be seen on ESPN+.

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25

