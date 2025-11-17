South Dakota Up, SDSU Down in Latest FCS Top 25 Rankings
It was a tale of two very different games on Saturday for USD and SDSU.
The Jackrabbits suffered their fourth straight loss on Saturday, this time at home to Illinois State 35-21. The Jacks trailed 28-0 after the first quarter, fell to 7-4 overall and now prep for a very important game at North Dakota on Saturday.
The Yotes are all finished with their regular season slate and picked up their third-straight ranked win over Southern Illinois in a five Overtime thriller. USD had a historically good day on offense and finished out the regular season at 8-4.
With just one week to go in the regular season FCS-wide, this week's rankings presumably loom large ahead of postseason selection.
Here's a look at the latest rankings:
|1
|North Dakota State (56)
|11-0
|1,400
|1
|2
|Montana
|11-0
|1,327
|2
|3
|Montana State
|9-2
|1,301
|3
|4
|Lehigh
|11-0
|1,194
|4
|5
|Tarleton State
|10-1
|1,166
|6
|6
|Tennessee Tech
|10-1
|1,129
|5
|7
|Mercer
|9-1
|976
|8
|8
|Harvard
|9-0
|962
|7
|9
|Villanova
|8-2
|841
|10
|10
|Rhode Island
|9-2
|839
|11
|11
|Illinois State
|8-3
|749
|14
|12
|Monmouth
|9-2
|745
|12
|13
|North Dakota
|7-4
|704
|13
|14
|Stephen F. Austin
|9-2
|696
|15
|15
|UC Davis
|7-3
|679
|9
|16
|South Dakota
|8-4
|633
|17
|17
|Abilene Christian
|7-4
|531
|18
|18
|Youngstown State
|7-4
|477
|20
|19
|Lamar
|8-3
|299
|19
|20
|Jackson State
|8-2
|289
|22
|21
|Southeastern Louisiana
|8-3
|271
|23
|22
|South Dakota State
|7-4
|255
|16
|23
|Northern Arizona
|7-4
|136
|24
|24
|Southern Illinois
|6-5
|117
|21
|25
|New Hampshire
|7-4
|98
|NR
Dropped Out of FCS Top 25: Western Carolina (25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Alabama State (8-2, 6-1 SWAC), 79; Lafayette (8-3, 6-0 Patriot), 72; West Georgia (8-3, 5-3 UAC), 61; Delaware State (8-3, 4-0 MEAC), 47; Austin Peay (7-4, 5-3 UAC), 36; South Carolina State (8-3, 4-0 MEAC), 22; Yale (7-2, 5-1 Ivy), 21; Sacramento State (7-4, 5-2 Big Sky), 19; Dartmouth (7-2, 4-2 Ivy), 15; Southern Utah (6-5, 5-2 UAC), 6
USD is off on a bye this weekend, while SDSU travels to take on North Dakota inside the Alerus Center. Kickoff is set for 1:00 from Grand Forks and the game can be seen on ESPN+.
Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25
