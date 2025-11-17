It was a tale of two very different games on Saturday for USD and SDSU.

The Jackrabbits suffered their fourth straight loss on Saturday, this time at home to Illinois State 35-21. The Jacks trailed 28-0 after the first quarter, fell to 7-4 overall and now prep for a very important game at North Dakota on Saturday.

The Yotes are all finished with their regular season slate and picked up their third-straight ranked win over Southern Illinois in a five Overtime thriller. USD had a historically good day on offense and finished out the regular season at 8-4.

With just one week to go in the regular season FCS-wide, this week's rankings presumably loom large ahead of postseason selection.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

1 North Dakota State (56) 11-0 1,400 1 2 Montana 11-0 1,327 2 3 Montana State 9-2 1,301 3 4 Lehigh 11-0 1,194 4 5 Tarleton State 10-1 1,166 6 6 Tennessee Tech 10-1 1,129 5 7 Mercer 9-1 976 8 8 Harvard 9-0 962 7 9 Villanova 8-2 841 10 10 Rhode Island 9-2 839 11 11 Illinois State 8-3 749 14 12 Monmouth 9-2 745 12 13 North Dakota 7-4 704 13 14 Stephen F. Austin 9-2 696 15 15 UC Davis 7-3 679 9 16 South Dakota 8-4 633 17 17 Abilene Christian 7-4 531 18 18 Youngstown State 7-4 477 20 19 Lamar 8-3 299 19 20 Jackson State 8-2 289 22 21 Southeastern Louisiana 8-3 271 23 22 South Dakota State 7-4 255 16 23 Northern Arizona 7-4 136 24 24 Southern Illinois 6-5 117 21 25 New Hampshire 7-4 98 NR

Dropped Out of FCS Top 25: Western Carolina (25)



Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Alabama State (8-2, 6-1 SWAC), 79; Lafayette (8-3, 6-0 Patriot), 72; West Georgia (8-3, 5-3 UAC), 61; Delaware State (8-3, 4-0 MEAC), 47; Austin Peay (7-4, 5-3 UAC), 36; South Carolina State (8-3, 4-0 MEAC), 22; Yale (7-2, 5-1 Ivy), 21; Sacramento State (7-4, 5-2 Big Sky), 19; Dartmouth (7-2, 4-2 Ivy), 15; Southern Utah (6-5, 5-2 UAC), 6

USD is off on a bye this weekend, while SDSU travels to take on North Dakota inside the Alerus Center. Kickoff is set for 1:00 from Grand Forks and the game can be seen on ESPN+.

