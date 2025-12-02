It's been another special season on the gridiron for both USD and SDSU football, and it isn't over yet.

Both teams recently picked up first round wins in the FCS playoffs, and the MVFC released its all conference honorees for the campaign.

SDSU landed ten total players on the list, while USD had nine recognized.

Here is the complete release from the conference:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: QB Beau Brungard, Youngstown State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: LB Tye Niekamp, Illinois State

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: DB Kimal Clark, Indiana State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: WR Luke Mailander, Illinois State

‘BRUCE CRADDOCK’ COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Polasek, North Dakota State

2025 All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team

FIRST TEAM

RB -- L.J. Phillips Jr., South Dakota 5-9 225 So. Wichita, Kan. / Northwest HS

TE -- Greyton Gannon, South Dakota State 6-6 235 Jr. Eagle, Wis. / Mukwonago HS

OL -- Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State 6-5 300 Jr. Wess. Springs, S.D. / Wess. Springs HS

DL -- Kobe Clayborne, South Dakota State 6-0 280 Sr. Sioux City, Iowa / Bishop Heelan HS [Northwest Missouri State]

DB -- Mikey Munn, South Dakota 6-1 190 So. Windsor, Colo. [Windsor HS]

P -- Max Pelham, South Dakota State 6-1 195 Sr. Ankeny, Iowa / Ankeny HS [Minnesota State Mankato]

SECOND TEAM

WR -- Larenzo Fenner, South Dakota 6-0 185 So. Independence, Mo. / Fort Osage HS

OL -- Almarion Crim, South Dakota 6-2 300 Sr. Adamsville, Ala. / Minor HS [Houston, Chattanooga]

DL -- Caden Crawford, South Dakota 6-4 265 Jr. Lansing, Kan. / Lansing HS [Iowa, Iowa State]

LB -- Cullen McShane, South Dakota State 6-2 230 Jr. Marquette, Iowa / MFL MarMac HS

DB -- Jalen Lee, South Dakota State 6-0 200 Jr. Wentzville, Mo. / Fort Zumwalt North HS

DB -- DeJuan Lewis, South Dakota 5-10 205 Sr. Pearland, Texas / Shadow Creek HS [Prairie View A&M, Lamar]

AP -- L.J. Phillips Jr., South Dakota 5-9 225 So. Wichita, Kan. / Northwest HS

HONORABLE MENTION

South Dakota: OL Adrian Hawkins; LB Nate Ewell; QB Aidan Bouman.

SDSU: WR Alex Bullock; OL Sam Hagen; LB Joe Ollman; LS Kaydon Olivia

SDSU travels to take on #3 Montana this weekend at 1:00pm CT, while USD heads East to take on #6 seed Mercer at 11:00am CT. For the latest on both programs, visit their official sites below.

