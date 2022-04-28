Willie Drops 98th Studio Album On 89th Birthday {Listen}

Willie is a Hall of Famer. Not just a Country Music Hall of Famer. Not just a Songwriter Hall of Famer. He's an American Music Treasure.

And he's still releasing new music.

Willie Nelson is 89 years old as of April 29, 2022 and as part of the celebration he's releasing his 98 studio album.

Wait, what? 98th? Now I know Willie has about a 60 year recording career and has released songs after songs after song, but...98th?

Well this site says yep, it's his 98th. But this other site says it's a mere 70th studio album from the Red Headed Stranger. So maybe it's his 74th, or 83rd, or possibly 91st. Whatever it is, it's great news.

I first became a Willie fan in the early 1970's with his "Shotgun Willie" and "Phases and Stages" albums. But of course, he exploded on the charts with his iconic "Red Headed Stranger" album in 1974 and the massive hit single "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain".

And the rest, as they say, is history.

A couple songs from the new "A Beautiful Time" album have been released, including "I'll Love You Till The Day I Die".

But the one that was brought to my attention that really caught me was "Dusty Bottles".

In all honesty, I can't say Willie is my favorite singer (that's Merle Haggard). I can't say Willie is my favorite songwriter (that's Kris Kristofferson). But, to me, Willie is the greatest song stylist. No one wraps his voice around a song like Willie.

Happy Birthday Mr. Nelson. And thank you. Keep 'em comin'.