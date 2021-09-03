These Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Are About to be Booming

It's no surprise that Sioux Falls' neighborhoods are growing at a lightning-fast pace. But some are about to expand in a big way, thanks to some added improvements.

Take a look at these neighborhoods that are going to be booming in the near future.

According to Pigeon 605, there's one big reason Sioux Falls neighborhoods are expanding, and it's a pretty important one for anyone with a growing family.

In a recent article, Pigeon 605 explains that the key to a healthy growing neighborhood is a great school. And two new schools are bound to change the area's they are located in.

Between Jefferson High School and McGovern Middle School, hundreds of homes are expected to be built in the next few years. -Pigeon 605

The article goes on to explain that houses are being constructed near Aspen Heights and Jefferson Heights, with crews in the Jefferson Heights area currently working on a 190 acre development, which will be located on the corner of Maple Street and Marion Road.

One thing's for certain; this expansion is a sign of a healthy city, which is showing no sign of slowing down anytime in the near future.

