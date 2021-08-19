Third COVID Vaccine Shot Now Available in South Dakota

A third dose of two varieties of COVID-19 vaccine is now available in South Dakota.

The State Department of Health has announced that a third shot of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for immunocompromised in the state, after winning approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Immunocompromised individuals include:

Individuals receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Transplant patients

Anyone with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Individuals with HIV and/or are on active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids

As of Thursday (August 19), South Dakota had 274 new COVID reports, bringing the active number to 2,131 cases, with 125 hospitalized statewide.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, South Dakota has seen 112,329 cases of Coronavirus, with 2,057 deaths.

At last count, a little more than half of the state's population has completed their vaccine doses (55.46%). 737,640 doses have been administered to 396,952 people in South Dakota.

