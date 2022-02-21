I hate to fall down a nostalgia hole about renting movies from the video store. But, it really was a magical time.

I try to explain to my kids what life was like pre-modern internet. Back when most everything you wanted to watch, read, or listen to was not available on a rectangle in your pocket.

Get our free mobile app

Especially in the '80s and early '90s, if you wanted to watch a movie over and over you had to spend your entire allowance to rent Pee-Wee's Big Adventure every Friday. Then you had to be sure to get it back to the store the next day.

I worked at a video store for a minute at the tail end of the great video store days. It WAS a magical place. People talking about movies and TV series all the time. Everyone was excited about awards season. It was so much fun being surrounded by people with strong opinions on Kubrik, Speilberg, and The Usual Suspects VS.The Boondock Saints.

MORE: Record Store Love: Where Did Sioux Falls Get Their Music?

I suppose Gen Z would just say it was like a Discord IRL. Kinda, but nowadays you miss out on the candy, the atmosphere, and watching the same five trailers over and over on the store's TVs.

Another thing about video stores is that they used to be EVERYWHERE. Before coffeeshops were on every corner, there were enough video stores that you could have 'your' Blockbuster.

Redbox just doesn't live up to the legacy.

Even in Sioux Falls, there were plenty of places to rent movies. Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, and Movie Gallery. Don't forget the local stores like Popingo and the powerhouse that was the movie rental section at the Lewis Stores.

This Used to Be My Blockbuster

MORE: The Last Video Rental Store in South Dakota

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)