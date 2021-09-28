Today Is National Drink Beer Day

Happy National Drink Beer Day!

There is still time to celebrate! Not that most people need a reason to drink a beer, but if you're looking for a reason, now you've got one.

In honor of today's holiday, here are some beer fun facts!

  • In the Middle Ages, German monks became master brewers! They came up with some of the fermentation techniques that are still used today.
  • More than a third of people surveyed by nationaltoday.com said that when meeting friends at a bar, the go-to beverage is beer.
  • Two-thirds of people in the same survey, claim to prefer domestic beer to imported beer.
  • Massachusetts is the state that loves beer the most.
  • Ales and lagers are distinguished by the type of yeast used in the fermentation process.
  • National Drink Beer Day coincidentally (or perhaps on purpose, no one is quite sure) falls on Arthur Guinness' birthday! Arthur Guinness is the founder of Guinness Brewery in Dublin, Ireland.
  • A beer flight consists of 3-5 small samples of beer offered in a pub or brewery. The samples are usually 5-7 ounces. The beertender usually lines up the glasses from lightest to darkest/strongest.

As always, drink responsibly.

Also, if drinking isn't your thing, that's cool too! No pressure.

