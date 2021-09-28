Today Is National Drink Beer Day

Happy National Drink Beer Day!

There is still time to celebrate! Not that most people need a reason to drink a beer, but if you're looking for a reason, now you've got one.

In honor of today's holiday, here are some beer fun facts!

In the Middle Ages, German monks became master brewers! They came up with some of the fermentation techniques that are still used today.

More than a third of people surveyed by nationaltoday.com said that when meeting friends at a bar, the go-to beverage is beer.

Two-thirds of people in the same survey, claim to prefer domestic beer to imported beer.

Massachusetts is the state that loves beer the most.

Ales and lagers are distinguished by the type of yeast used in the fermentation process.

National Drink Beer Day coincidentally (or perhaps on purpose, no one is quite sure) falls on Arthur Guinness' birthday! Arthur Guinness is the founder of Guinness Brewery in Dublin, Ireland.

A beer flight consists of 3-5 small samples of beer offered in a pub or brewery. The samples are usually 5-7 ounces. The beertender usually lines up the glasses from lightest to darkest/strongest.

As always, drink responsibly.

Also, if drinking isn't your thing, that's cool too! No pressure.

