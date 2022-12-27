Top UNI Assistant Reportedly Nabbed by Iowa State

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, UNI co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton is expected to be hired as the next OL coach at Iowa State. The details of a contract have yet to be released.

The soon-to-be hire comes after offensive coordinator Tom Manning and offensive line coach Jeff Myers were both fired from the Iowa State staff this offseason. The Cyclone offensive line allowed 26 sacks and Trevor Downing was the lone ISU lineman to earn Big 12 honors with a spot on the Big 12 Second Team. The Cyclone offense as a whole was ranked worst in the conference.

Having spent several years on the football staff in Cedar Falls, Clanton is one of the most respected and highly viewed members of Coach Mark Farley's crew. During his tenure, two of his linemen went on to be drafted into the NFL -- Spencer Brown in the third round by the Buffalo Bills, and Trevor Penning in the first round by the New Orleans Saints. Clanton's involvement in recruiting has been highly valued, as well.

He was also recently nominated for a national assistant of the year award by the AFCA.

This season, the UNI offensive line paved the way for running backs Dom Williams and Vance McShane to run for just under 1,500 yards and an average of 5.6 yards per carry. They also allowed the fourth-fewest sacks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), at just 21.

In addition, starting center Erik Sorensen won MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice as well as being named Second-Team All-Conference. Justin Peine earned the weekly award once while being named to the conference's honorable mention team.

The Panther offense finished first in total offense (444.9 yards per game), passing offense (288.5 ypg), and first downs gained (261). They also placed second in scoring offense (33 points per game).

Quarterback Theo Day led the league in passing yards (3,121), passing touchdowns (26), passing efficiency (169 rating), yards per completion (14.86), and passing yards per game (283.7) while earning a spot on the MVFC First Team.

As UNI looks for a replacement for Clanton to lead the offensive line group, we'll keep you updated on our station app and website.

