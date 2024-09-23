SDSU Remains #1, South Dakota Back to #5 in Latest Rankings
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits remained at #1 in the latest poll following a dominant road effort, while USD is back in the top 5 following their second win of the season.
The AFCA Coaches Poll is here for FCS football, and both South Dakota-based programs are in the top 5.
SDSU took down Southeastern Louisiana to the tune of a 41-0 blowout road victory, while USD garnered some attention with a 42-3 victory over the Drake Bulldogs in Vermillion.
Here's the latest poll from the AFCA:
|1
|South Dakota St. (22)
|3-1
|644
|1
|D. Southeastern Louisiana, 41-0
|Oct. 5 at No. 19 Northern Iowa
|2
|North Dakota St. (1)
|3-1
|612
|2
|D. Towson, 41-24
|Sept. 28 at No. 15 Illinois St.
|3
|Montana St. (2)
|4-0
|598
|3
|D. Mercyhurst, 52-13
|Sept. 28 at Idaho St.
|4
|Idaho (1)
|3-1
|578
|4
|D. No. 23 ACU, 27-24
|Sept. 28 at No. 11 UC Davis
|5
|South Dakota
|2-1
|515
|6
|D. Drake, 42-3
|Sept. 28 vs. No. 17 Southern Illinois
|6
|Villanova
|3-1
|475
|5
|Lost to Maryland, 38-20
|Sept. 28 vs. LIU
|7
|Central Arkansas
|3-1
|467
|8
|D. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 56-17
|Sept. 28 vs. No. 25 Lamar
|8
|North Dakota
|3-1
|457
|9
|D. San Diego, 41-24
|Sept. 28 vs. Murray St.
|9
|Montana
|3-1
|453
|10
|D. Western Carolina, 46-35
|Sept. 28 at Eastern Washington
|10
|Sacramento St.
|2-2
|408
|11
|D. Texas A&M-Commerce, 34-0
|Sept. 28 at Northern Arizona
|11
|UC Davis
|3-1
|366
|12
|D. Utah Tech, 32-14
|Sept. 28 vs. No. 4 Idaho
|12
|William & Mary
|3-1
|355
|13
|D. Furman, 34-24
|Sept. 28 vs. Hampton
|13
|Mercer
|4-0
|286
|16
|D. The Citadel, 38-21
|Sept. 28 at Wofford
|14
|Southeast Missouri St.
|3-1
|277
|21
|D. No. 7 Southern Illinois, 38-21
|Sept. 28 vs. Northwestern St.
|15
|Illinois St.
|3-1
|276
|15
|D. Eastern Illinois, 31-7
|Sept. 28 vs. No. 2 North Dakota St.
|16
|Tarleton St.
|3-1
|263
|17
|D. North Alabama, 28-14
|Sept. 28 vs. Southeastern Louisiana
|17
|Southern Illinois
|2-2
|248
|7
|Lost to No. 21 Southeast Missouri St., 38-21
|Sept. 28 at No. 5 South Dakota
|18
|UIW
|2-2
|194
|18
|D. Northern Arizona, 38-14
|Oct. 5 vs. Prairie View A&M
|19
|Northern Iowa
|2-2
|105
|19
|Lost to Hawaii, 36-7
|Oct. 5 vs. No. 1 South Dakota St.
|20
|New Hampshire
|3-1
|98
|NR
|D. Bryant, 38-17
|Oct. 4 at Harvard
|21
|Florida A&M
|2-2
|85
|20
|Lost to Troy, 34-12
|Sept. 28 vs. Alabama A&M
|22
|ACU
|2-2
|78
|23
|Lost to No. 4 Idaho, 27-24
|Sept. 28 at Utah Tech
|23t.
|UAlbany
|1-2
|73
|22
|Idle
|Sept. 28 vs. Maine
|23t.
|Richmond
|2-2
|73
|NR
|D. Delaware St., 38-24
|Sept. 28 at Elon
|25
|Lamar
|3-1
|68
|NR
|D. Texas Southern, 20-17
|Sept. 28 at No. 7 Central Arkansas
The new rankings set up quite the exciting weekend in our neck of the woods.
Top-ranked SDSU travels to take on 19th rated Northern Iowa, while it's also a ranked showdown in Vermillion on Saturday as the 5th ranked Yotes welcome in the 17th ranked Southern Illinois Salukis.
For the latest on both programs, visit their official sites below!
Sources: AFCA Polls, GoJacks and GoYotes
