SDSU Remains #1, South Dakota Back to #5 in Latest Rankings

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits remained at #1 in the latest poll following a dominant road effort, while USD is back in the top 5 following their second win of the season.

The AFCA Coaches Poll is here for FCS football, and both South Dakota-based programs are in the top 5.

SDSU took down Southeastern Louisiana to the tune of a 41-0 blowout road victory, while USD garnered some attention with a 42-3 victory over the Drake Bulldogs in Vermillion.

Here's the latest poll from the AFCA:

The new rankings set up quite the exciting weekend in our neck of the woods.

Top-ranked SDSU travels to take on 19th rated Northern Iowa, while it's also a ranked showdown in Vermillion on Saturday as the 5th ranked Yotes welcome in the 17th ranked Southern Illinois Salukis.

Sources: AFCA Polls, GoJacks and GoYotes