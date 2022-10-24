UNI Athletics Receives Largest Donation in School History

The University of Northern Iowa recently announced the launch of its 'Our Tomorrow' campaign. The goal of the campaign is to raise $250 million by 2026. The money will go towards a variety of improvements on campus -- $50 million of which will be invested into much-needed renovations in the UNI-Dome.

One Northern Iowa alum has made a contribution that will take a significant chunk out of the estimated goal.

Marilyn Bohl, a 1962 graduate, made an announcement during halftime of UNI's Homecoming football game, sharing that she'd be contributing $5 million towards the Dome's improvements.

This is what she told UNI Athletics:

The significance of the UNI-Dome renovation to the University of Northern Iowa and to the community cannot be overstated. I'd have a hard time identifying a project that has the potential for greater impact on the students of today – but also students 10, 20, 30 years from now. ... I'm absolutely convinced that what I've been able to achieve today is based on the foundation built at UNI. And I'm just really thankful to get an opportunity to participate in this project.

The former software developer at IBM and tech executive added that she's happy to contribute to helping UNI's student-athletes.

Panther Athletic Director David Harris said this of the donation by Bohl:

We are so grateful for the way that Marilyn has stepped up to make this lead gift toward the future of the UNI-Dome. Her belief in our vision is very meaningful because it gives us significant momentum as we move forward with this project. Marilyn is truly a special person who wants to leave an impact on UNI, our student-athletes, and our community. The impact of her gift will reverberate for decades. We can't thank Marilyn enough for this generous investment in renewing a truly iconic venue.

Bohl currently resides in Long Beach, California. She also donates to athletics programs at Long Beach State, Saint Mary's College in Moraga, CA, and the University Nevada, Reno. This isn't her first contribution to UNI Athletics, as she supported "the program and its student-athletes through financial hardships brought on by the pandemic," according to UNIPanthers.com.

The UNI-Dome renovations will include expansion of the west concourse, resurfacing of the track, new restrooms, suites, a marquee sign, improved accessibility, branding and graphics, structural improvements, and more.

For more information regarding the improvements that will soon be made to the Dome, you can visit unidomerenovation.com.

