Matchups are Set for Iowa HS FB Title Games from the UNI-Dome

South Dakota High School football programs just concluded their seasons and crowned their champions this past weekend from inside the Dakota Dome.

The UNI-Dome is the sight for accomplishing that feat in our neighboring state of Iowa, and the title game matchups are set for all seven classes of Iowa High School football.

Cedar Falls will see a massive influx of fans and supporters from every corner of the Hawkeye State this week, as programs from all over the state vie to be crowned champion in their respective classes.

Here are the matchups set for this week at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls:

Thursday, November 21st

8-Player Title Game - Remsen St. Mary's vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck - 9:30 AM

Class A Title Game - West Hancock vs. Tri-Center - 1:00 PM

Class 1A Title Game - Grundy Center vs. Dike-New Hartford - 4:00 PM

Class 4A Title Game - North Polk vs. Pella - 7:00 PM

--

Friday, November 22nd

Class 2A Title Game - West Lyon vs. Spirit Lake - 10:00 AM

Class 3A Title Game - Humboldt vs. Wahlert Catholic - 1:00 PM

Class 5A Title Game - Valley vs. Southeast Polk - 7:00 PM

For more details on each matchup and the respective teams, visit Go Bound Iowa here.

For tickets and information on attending the games at the UNI-Dome, visit the official Championship Central page here.

Best of luck to all of the Iowa High School football programs on their pursuit of Championships this week in Cedar Falls!

Sources: Go Bound Iowa

