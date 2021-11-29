Traffic Delays Coming to Marion Road in Sioux Falls

Drivers on the westside of Sioux Falls may be in for extra time on their commutes for the next few days.

Starting Tuesday (November 30), the outside northbound and southbound lanes of South Marion Road will be closed at 14th Street.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, Q3 will be working on utilities in the area.

This work is expected to be finished by Friday (December 3) night.

