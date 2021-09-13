Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas Show Tickets Going On Sale

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing their 25th Anniversary Christmas Show to Sioux Falls.

The multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced its Winter Tour will be back for 2021.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary and will visit 59 cities for 99 performances across America. Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be in Sioux Falls Thursday, November 18 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Tickets go on sale for the public this Friday, September, 17 at 10 a.m. If you are registered for the verified fan presale you can check your mobile device for presale information and codes.

For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit trans-siberian.com.

Certified 3X platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America® for selling three million copies in the U.S., Christmas Eve and Other Stories is one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time. Including the mega-hit "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," the album spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition that has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.

TSO’s Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said, “After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year's Livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul O’Neill first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament,” "Promises To Keep," "This Christmas Day," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy,” and the epic “Old City Bar.” The rock opera also features such TSO classics as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24." "Additionally, the tour will enjoy a second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including "Christmas Canon,” “Wizards In Winter” and many more.