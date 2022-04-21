Trio of Road Construction Projects Coming to Sioux Falls

Drivers in Sioux Falls will be facing three new traffic challenges next week, due to road construction.

The City of Sioux Falls has three different projects in the works in three different parts of town.

Get our free mobile app

41st St/Sycamore Ave Construction Google Maps loading...

Beginning Monday (April 25), work will begin on the intersection reconstruction of 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue.

One lane of traffic will be maintained in all directions throughout the duration of the project. During the first phase of construction, Sycamore Avenue traffic will be shifted to the west side of the street and 41st Street traffic will be shifted to the south side of the street.

Local business and residential access will be maintained with at least one entrance off 41st Street or Sycamore Avenue.

Lane closures will shift throughout the summer and fall as construction progresses.

69th St Construction Google Maps loading...

Beginning Tuesday (April 26), the outside westbound lane on 69th Street will be closed to the east and west of Ralph Rogers Road to allow crews to perform curb repairs and begin work to install a new traffic signal.

The project is expected to be completed in late summer 2022.

85th St Construction Google Maps loading...

Beginning Wednesday (April 27), the intersection of Tallgrass Avenue and 85th Street will be closed to allow construction crews to upgrade utilities. Motorists should utilize Louise Avenue, 69th Street, and 85th Street as alternate routes.

Weather permitting this work is anticipated to be completed within two weeks.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

KEEP READING: See notable new words that were coined the year you were born