Is the Minnesota Team Really Owned by Two SNL Stars?

Things you learn on your way to something else. Looking up info about Bill Murray (today he turns 72!), I found out he and Jimmy Fallon have a connection that goes beyond comedy. A love of minor league baseball. Does that include the St. Paul Saints? That's what one trivia site claimed, so I looked into it, and here's what I found.

Billy Murray Is Part Owner of the St. Paul Saints

There are a lot of owners listed for the St. Paul Saints...

Marvin Goldklang

Jeff Goldklang

Mike Goldklang

Dr. Gerald Goldklang

Mike Veeck

Bill Murray

Larry Eagel

Tom Whaley

Alton Phillips

Van Schley

Minnesota Twins LLC

Did you know Bill Murray was one of the owners? I did not (until today). His team bio show's it is not just a financial interest he has...

BILL MURRAY

Team Psychologist A lifelong baseball fan, Bill has been a part of the St. Paul Saints since the team’s inception in 1993...He was in the coaches’ box again on August 10, 1997 when he played a major role in the biggest rally in team history. That night the Saints trailed Sioux Falls 9-2 after three innings. With the pennant race in full swing, manager Marty Scott turned the third base coach’s box over to Murray, who had been coaching at first base that game.

St. Paul promptly began to rally, chipping away at the Canaries. It was 9-8 in the eighth inning with Lamarr Rogers on second and Dwight Smith on third and two out when things really got interesting. Lance Robbins singled to shallow left. Smith scored easily and Murray daringly sent Rogers home as well. Rogers barely beat the throw to the plate and the Saints had a thrilling 10-9 victory – and the biggest come-from-behind win in franchise history. Among Murray’s duties when he visits St.Paul (Minnesota): morale boosting and BP crusher.

Then I learned that, according to many sources, Mike Veeck, Bill Murray, and Jimmy Fallon have or had an interest in the Brockton Rox...that was in 2002, but hard to find mention of it now, and their Wiki page says nothing about Murray or Fallon, or Veeck.

Does This Connect Fallon to the St Paul Saints

Not directly. The best I can say is I believe he was part of the Goldklang Group that own the St Paul Saints. That group had or has an interest in a lot of minor league teams including the Brockton Rox, the Charleston RiverDogs, the Fort Myers Miracle, Sioux Falls Pheasants, Hudson Valley Renegades, and Charleston RiverDogs.

And that ends up being one of those "a cousin of a friend knew a guy that got a text..." kind of things.

