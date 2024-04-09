UCONN Repeats, Celebrates Back-To-Back Titles

Zach Edey had 14 points, the reigning Wooden Award winner was talking trash to Dan Hurley and the UConn bench, and Purdue led the Huskies with 8 minutes left in the first half.

UConn had elected to guard Edey one-on-one with Donovan Clingan, essentially allowing him to score at will, while focusing most of their defensive attention on the Boilermakers' other players. Edey was dominating UConn's projected lottery pick center like nobody else had all season.

But UConn, as it has done consistently over the past two years, stayed the course and trusted its game plan. Edey couldn't beat the Huskies by himself, and his teammates weren't doing much to help.

The floodgates opened for UConn in the second half, and the Huskies ultimately beat Purdue 75-60, winning their second straight men's national championship and becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

Purdue was expected to be UConn's most difficult test in two years. The Boilermakers were arguably the second-best team in the country all season, boasted the best player in the college basketball and were a connected group that also happened to be the second-best 3-point shooting team in the nation.

After he scored his 13th and 14th points with 8:07 left in the first half to give Purdue a 2-point lead, Edey looked over at the UConn bench and exchanged a few words with Hurley as the two teams jogged back to their respective huddles at the media timeout.

The Huskies constantly countered with key shots when it mattered and led by double-digits for nearly 15 minutes in the second half. They became the third team to win multiple title games by 15-plus points and just the second team to do it in consecutive years.

Tristen Newton won the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player award after finishing with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists -- the second time he has been UConn's best player in the championship game.

Edey had 37 points for the most points scored in a losing effort in the national championship game.

