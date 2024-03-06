Edey, Purdue Rally Past Illinois for Outright Big Ten Title

Get our free mobile app

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Zach Edey had 28 points and eight rebounds as No. 3 Purdue rallied in the second half to beat No. 12 Illinois 77-71 on Tuesday night, becoming the first team in 17 years to win consecutive outright Big Ten regular-season championships.

Fletcher Loyer added 16 points for the Boilermakers (27-3, 16-3), who had already clinched at least a share of their second straight conference title with Saturday night's victory over Michigan State. The previous Big Ten team to win back-to-back outright regular-season crowns was Ohio State in 2006 and 2007.

Braden Smith had 13 points and six assists for Purdue, which improved to 7-0 against ranked opponents this season. Mason Gillis scored 10 off the bench.

Purdue outscored Illinois 43-31 in the second half and shot 8 of 10 on 3s.

Marcus Domask led second-place Illinois (22-8, 13-6) with 20 points. Coleman Hawkins had 13 points and nine rebounds. Quincy Guerrier scored 12 for the Fighting Illini, but Terrence Shannon Jr. had a season-low 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

Illinois failed to score at least 80 points for the first time in nine games.

