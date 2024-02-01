Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Takes No. 2 On All-Time NCAA Scoring List
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark added to her growing collection of milestones Wednesday night at Northwestern, moving into second place on the NCAA women's all-time scoring list during her team's 110-74 win.
Clark, the Naismith women's college player of the year for the 2022-23 season, passed former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell (3,402) on a layup with 4:58 left in the second quarter. She entered Wednesday's game fourth on the career scoring list -- four points behind Missouri State's Jackie Stiles and 13 behind Mitchell. Clark's second 3-pointer of the first quarter pushed her past Stiles.
Clark, who also overtook Mitchell as the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer, finished with 35 points for her fifth straight 30-point game, matching the longest streak of her career. Now at 3,424 career points, Clark will set her sights on the NCAA's all-time scoring record of 3,527, held by Washington's Kelsey Plum.
Clark also had 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block. She finished just 3 of 12 from 3-point range but made all 10 of her free throws in 32 minutes.
Clark, a senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, has reached a series of milestones, becoming Iowa's all-time leader in points, assists and 3-pointers made. She needs 18 field goals to set the Big Ten record held by Ohio State's Jantel Lavender.
Iowa Born Sports Stars
Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks