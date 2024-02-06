Kansas State Rallies, Upsets No. 4 Kansas In OT
MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Tylor Perry scored eight of his 26 points in overtime and Kansas State beat No. 4 Kansas 75-70 on Monday night in the 300th matchup of their heated rivalry.
"It was a fun environment to be in," Perry said. "Our fans did a very good job of packing it in and setting the mood for the game. Kansas is obviously a very good basketball team. Everybody was excited to play. I feel that we went out there, we did what we had to do in order to get the win."
Dajuan Harris Jr. cut it to 72-70 with two free throws before Kevin McCullar Jr. missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Kansas with 22 seconds remaining. Arthur Kaluma sank a pair of foul shots and Perry added another one to seal it, ending Kansas State's four-game losing streak.
Kansas State is 6-0 in overtime this season, and 11-0 in coach Jerome Tang's two seasons in Manhattan.
