SDSU/USD Summit League Basketball Schedules Released

You gotta love the fall season as college sports once again takes the spotlight. Athletes have invested so much time and sweat, and training for the next level of their sporting careers. From the football field to the volleyball court. Cross country and soccer. Then, while our part of the country sees bitter cold and snow move in we shift to the hardwood.

The 2023-2024 men's and women's Summit League basketball schedules have been released and South Dakota and South Dakota State will start their League slate the week after Christmas.

Once again this season, the Coyotes and Jackrabbits will follow a 16-game, home-and-home mirrored schedule.

The opening four #SummitWBB matchups include Omaha at Denver, Kansas City at Oral Roberts, North Dakota at St. Thomas, and North Dakota State at South Dakota. Reigning regular season and tournament champion South Dakota State will open its title defense at North Dakota on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Summit League, the 2024 Basketball Championships return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, March 8-12. All nine teams will advance to the postseason.

Below are the schedules for SDSU and USD.

South Dakota State University:

December 1, Towson, Sanford Pentagon

December 9, Wichita State, Wichita, Kan.

December 20, Wyoming, El Paso, Texas

December 21, UTEP or Norfolk State, El Paso,

December 31, vs North Dakota

January 3, at Weber State

January 6, vs Montana State

January 11, at St. Thomas

January 13, at Denver

January 18, vs Omaha

January 20, at South Dakota

January 25, vs Kansas City

January 27, at Oral Roberts

February 1, vs North Dakota State

February 3, vs South Dakota

February 10, vs Oral Roberts

February 15, at Kansas City

February 17, at Omaha

February 22, vs Denver

February 24, vs St. Thomas

February 29, at North Dakota

March 2, at North Dakota State

University of South Dakota:

November 10, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Sanford Pentagon

December 29, at North Dakota State

December 31, vs Omaha

January 3, vs Eastern Washington

January 6, at Montana

January 11, at Oral Roberts

January 18, vs St. Thomas

January 20, vs South Dakota State

January 25, at Denver

January 27, at Kansas City

February 1, vs North Dakota

February 3, at South Dakota State

February 8, vs Denver

February 15, at Omaha

February 17, at St. Thomas

February 22, vs Kansas City

February 24, vs Oral Roberts

February 29, vs North Dakota State

March 2 at North Dakota