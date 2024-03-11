USD Women Defeat St. Thomas, Advance to Semi’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – No. 4 South Dakota used a game-opening 11-0 run to help defeat No. 5 St. Thomas 70-57 in Sunday's opening quarterfinal at the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament. Junior Grace Larkins finished with a season-high 29 points and game-high four assists to pace the Coyotes, who are now 9-0 all-time in the tournament's semifinals.

Larkins contributed nine of those points as the Coyotes built an early double-digit lead and never looked back.

Get our free mobile app

The Tommies did not get on the board until the 4:11 mark of the opening quarter and missed their first eight field goal attempts before Jordyn Glynn connected on a corner triple.

The teams traded just one basket in the closing four minutes of the opening stanza as USD took a 13-5 lead into the quarter break. Larkins nearly outscored UST by herself in the opening half as she finished with 13 to push USD's advantage to 24-15 at halftime.

The Coyotes' defense was also key in those first 20 minutes, limiting the Tommies to just 22 percent shooting from the floor.

Natalie Mazurek and Carley Duffney would hit back-to-back three pointers to spark a 10-0 run for the Coyotes midway through the third quarter that saw their lead grow to its peak at 20.

USD held a 48-32 advantage entering the fourth quarter, but the Tommies would not go away easy. Amber Scalia, who missed much of the first half after being injured following a collision with a Coyote, scored 20 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter as she made all eight of her field goal attempts.

Scalia had personal 8-0 run in the closing minutes that drew UST within eight at 54-46 but that would be as close as the Tommies would come down the stretch.

The Coyotes will play top-seeded South Dakota State in Monday's first semifinal at 12:30 PM on CBS Sports Network.

Source: Summit League

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history. Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski