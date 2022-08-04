Summit League Men’s, Women’s Basketball Conference Schedules
Men's and women's college basketball is set to begin in December and the Summit League on Wednesday released the 2022-2023 schedules.
Opening week begins Monday, December 19 when South Dakota State plays Oral Roberts and South Dakota faces Kansas City. Once again this season both men's and women's teams will follow a mirrored schedule.
On the men's side, South Dakota State, who ran the table for the first time in league history a year ago with an 18-0 record, will take aim for its sixth consecutive regular season title, while the South Dakota and South Dakota State women will look to repeat their co-regular season titles from 2022 when both squads finished 17-1.
South Dakota State
Monday, December 19: at Oral Roberts
Wednesday, December 21: at Kansas City
Thursday, December 29: vs. Western Illinois
Saturday, December 31: vs. St. Thomas
Thursday, January 5: at North Dakota State
Saturday, January 7: at North Dakota
*Saturday, January 14: at South Dakota
Thursday, January 19: vs. Omaha
Saturday, January 21: vs. Denver
Thursday, January 26: at St. Thomas
Saturday, January 28: at Western Illinois
Thursday, February 2: vs. North Dakota
Saturday, February 4: vs. North Dakota State
*Saturday, February 11: vs. South Dakota
Thursday, February 16: at Denver
Saturday, February 18: at Omaha
Thursday, February 23: vs. Kansas City
Saturday, February 25: vs. Oral Roberts
South Dakota
December 19 at Kansas City
December 21 at Oral Roberts
December 29 vs. St. Thomas
December 31 vs. Western Illinois
January 5 at North Dakota
January 7 at North Dakota State
*January 14 vs. South Dakota State
January 19 vs. Denver
January 21 vs. Omaha
January 26 at Western Illinois
January 28 at St. Thomas
February 2 vs. North Dakota State
February 4 vs. North Dakota
*February 11 at South Dakota State
February 16 at Omaha
February 18 at Denver
February 23 vs. Oral Roberts
February 25 vs. Kansas City
