Summit League Men’s, Women’s Basketball Conference Schedules

Men's and women's college basketball is set to begin in December and the Summit League on Wednesday released the 2022-2023 schedules.

Opening week begins Monday, December 19 when South Dakota State plays Oral Roberts and South Dakota faces Kansas City. Once again this season both men's and women's teams will follow a mirrored schedule.

Get our free mobile app

On the men's side, South Dakota State, who ran the table for the first time in league history a year ago with an 18-0 record, will take aim for its sixth consecutive regular season title, while the South Dakota and South Dakota State women will look to repeat their co-regular season titles from 2022 when both squads finished 17-1.

South Dakota State

Monday, December 19: at Oral Roberts

Wednesday, December 21: at Kansas City

Thursday, December 29: vs. Western Illinois

Saturday, December 31: vs. St. Thomas

Thursday, January 5: at North Dakota State

Saturday, January 7: at North Dakota

*Saturday, January 14: at South Dakota

Thursday, January 19: vs. Omaha

Saturday, January 21: vs. Denver

Thursday, January 26: at St. Thomas

Saturday, January 28: at Western Illinois

Thursday, February 2: vs. North Dakota

Saturday, February 4: vs. North Dakota State

*Saturday, February 11: vs. South Dakota

Thursday, February 16: at Denver

Saturday, February 18: at Omaha

Thursday, February 23: vs. Kansas City

Saturday, February 25: vs. Oral Roberts

South Dakota

December 19 at Kansas City

December 21 at Oral Roberts

December 29 vs. St. Thomas

December 31 vs. Western Illinois

January 5 at North Dakota

January 7 at North Dakota State

*January 14 vs. South Dakota State

January 19 vs. Denver

January 21 vs. Omaha

January 26 at Western Illinois

January 28 at St. Thomas

February 2 vs. North Dakota State

February 4 vs. North Dakota

*February 11 at South Dakota State

February 16 at Omaha

February 18 at Denver

February 23 vs. Oral Roberts

February 25 vs. Kansas City

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.