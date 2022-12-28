Summit League and NSIC Basketball Return To Action

It's time to get back on the hardwood for area college basketball teams. This week both men's and women's teams in the Summit League and Northern Sun will return to play.

On Thursday, December 29 South Dakota State men (5-8) make their Summit League home debut at 7:00 PM when the Jackrabbits take on Western Illinois in Frost Arena.

Thursday's game will be the first of nine home league matchups.

Get our free mobile app

Western Illinois (8-4) makes its way to Brookings on a six-game win streak.

The Lady Jackrabbits (9-5) are coming off back-to-back home game wins and will now have a pair on the road. Thursday at Western Illinois followed by St. Thomas Saturday, December 31.

The 5-8 USD Coyotes will play to their home fans Thursday against St. Thomas. The Yote's last game against Oral Roberts was postponed and are riding a 4-game losing skid.

USD women (6-7) are headed to St. Paul Thursday to face the St. Thomas Tommies (5-7).

Game 2 of the weekend road trip will be at Western Illinois

On Tuesday South Dakota sophomore guard Grace Larkins was named the Summit League's Peak Performer of the Week.

Larkin combined for 48 total points in USD's first two games in conference play including a career-high 31 points in an 82-59 win over Kansas City in the opener.