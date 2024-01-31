Weekend-Eve Summit League Basketball, Jacks & Yotes

Get our free mobile app

Lady Jackrabbits

South Dakota State women's basketball remains unbeaten in Summit League action for the season and will travel to North Dakota State on Thursday.

Brooklyn Meyer collected the latest TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Performer of the Week accolade, along with co-winner North Dakota State's Elle Evans. Meyer helped the Jackrabbits to a 2-0 week and up their win streak to nine straight games.

NDSU enters the week having won five of its last six games. Evans has tallied double digits in scoring in each of the last six games, including three straight 20-point performances after netting a career-high 29 points in the win over St. Thomas.

This will be the 100th all-time meeting between NDSU and South Dakota State dating back to 1976 with the Jackrabbits leading the series, 60-39.

SDSU Men's Basketball

Jackrabbit fans will savor a three-game homestand beginning Thursday when the SDSU hosts North Dakota State in Frost Arena. Tip-off between the Jacks and Bison is set for 7:00 PM for the "Blue Out" game.

The Jackrabbits most recently saw a three-game win streak cut down in Tulsa on Saturday, being defeated by Oral Roberts South Dakota State, at 12-10 overall, sits atop the Summit League standings at 5-2 in conference play.

Thursday will be the 235th meeting all-time between North Dakota State and South Dakota State, with the Bison leading the series 121-113. NDSU's last win in Brookings came on Dec. 28, 2016, when the Bison won 80-69 in the Summit League opener for the 2016-17 season.

The game will be broadcast on the Summit League Network through the Midco Sports Plus app.

Coyote Men's Basketball

USD men will host the Fighting Hawks Thursday in Vermillion for the first time this season. The Yotes have lost eight out of their last nine games.

The Coyotes 99-13) averaging 75.4 points per game, are shooting .445 and .359 from three point range. Kaleb Stewart leads the team with 15.6 points per game, while Lahat Thioune averages 13.6 and leads the team with 9.9 rebounds per game. Bostyn Holt also averages double-figures with 11 points per game and leads the team with 62 assists.

The Fighting Hawks come into the game winners of four straight and sit tied for second place in the Summit League with a 4-3 league record, while the Coyotes have dropped three straight and sit last in the Summit League at 2-5 in conference games.

The game will be televised on Midco2 and the Summit League Network.

Sunday, February 4 the Coyotes will travel to Brookings for a 4:00 PM game against the Jackrabbits.

Lady Coyotes

North Dakota welcomes the Lady Coyotes to the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center Thursday night for the team's first meeting of the season. UND is 5-7 at home this season, while the Coyotes are 4-3 on the road.

North Dakota leads 50-36 all-time in the series history that dates back to 1977. The Fighting Hawks snapped a 14-game Coyote win streak last year with a 83-66 victory.

South Dakota junior guard Grace Larkins was on fire in last Saturday's game against Kansas City scoring 21 points in leading the Coyotes to a 72-62 win.

The Yotes and Hawks will play again on March 2, the final Summit League regular season game of the year.

