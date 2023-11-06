College Basketball Opening Night For SDSU/USD

Get our free mobile app

It may be preseason/non-conference play but the hardwoods will shine tonight both from Frost Arena in Brookings and the Sanford Coyote Sports in Vermillion. The 2023-2024 College Basketball season tips off on Monday.

The Jacks men's team host Akron and tipoff at approximately 8:15 PM as part of a doubleheader that begins with SDSU women's basketball taking on Arkansas State.

This is the fourth consecutive season the Lady Jackrabbits have played their season opener at home in Frost. This is the third all-time meeting between these teams and the first since the 2007-08 season.

SDSU ended the 2022-23 season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 12-point loss to No. 1 Virginia Tech, who went on to the Final Four.

The South Dakota men's basketball team opens its season at home inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for just the third time since its opening in 2016. The Coyotes host Mount Marty on Monday night as a part of a doubleheader for Coyote basketball. The Coyote women host Northern State at 5:30 PM prior to the men's tip at 8:00 PM.

The second year of the Eric Peterson era begins Monday night with the Yotes presenting a brand-new lineup after losing all five starters from a season ago.

South Dakota kicks off its 53rd season of women's basketball and second season under head coach Kayla Karius.

Monday's games are both Military Appreciation Night and Mental Health Awareness Night. In honor of Veterans Day, South Dakota is offering two free tickets to all active military members and veterans to the doubleheader.

