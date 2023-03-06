South Dakota State men's basketball improved to 7-1 all-time as the No. 2 seed at The Summit League Tournament with their 63-55 victory over Omaha in the quarterfinals on Saturday. SDSU is also now 25-8 all-time in the conference tournament as the Jackrabbits head to a semifinal round they are 7-4 in as a member of The Summit League.

It will be a border-battle game between SDSU and NDSU after the Bison finished off South Dakota on Sunday with a 70-68 win at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Jacks are 4-1 all-time versus NDSU in the Summit League Tourney and claimed the Summit League crown in 2022.

The quarterfinal victory over Omaha on Saturday came after five lead changes with Alex Arians leading the charge with 18 points. Tipoff between the Jackrabbits and Bison is 8:30 PM Monday.

The Lady Jackrabbits who advanced to the semifinals after their 92-67 dominating win over Oral Roberts on Saturday will play Oral Roberts today at 12:30 PM today.

