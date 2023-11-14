Coyotes & Jackrabbits Full Slate In Action Tonight

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota and South Dakota State athletic teams are on the move Tuesday with both men's and women's basketball and volleyball teams in action.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

USD Facebook USD Facebook loading...

On the hardwood USD Men (2-0) will travel to Chicago and face DePaul (0-2) in non-conference play. The one and only time these two teams played was 84 years ago when the visiting Blue Demons came away with a 2-point win.

This matchup comes as a part of the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off Tournament.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The Lady Coyotes (1-1) host Northern Colorado (1-0) for a game at 7:00 PM Tuesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.

Grace Larkins was named to the preseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Award. She became the first player in Summit League history to rank in the top three in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

USD women will mark its 100th game in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Tuesday (86-13) before traveling to the Bahamas for the Bahamas 4 Atlantis Classic.

SDSU Facebook SDSU Facebook loading...

Also on the women's side, South Dakota State heads to Wisconsin (2-0) with a 1-0 mark after beating Arkansas State at Frost Arena last week. This is the fourth all-time meeting between these teams and the first since the 2008-09 season.

South Dakota State returns 10 players from last season's March Madness team and adds two newcomers in Hilary Behrens and Jenna Hopp. Paige Meyer and Tori Nelson were named to the Summit League's preseason first and second teams, respectively.

The next home game for the Jackrabbits is Friday, November 24 against South Carolina State.

VOLLEYBALL

Coming off their fourth straight sweep beating NDSU, the USD Volleyball team (17-9) travels to Brookings to face South Dakota State (9-18) in the regular season finale.

USD Facebook USD Facebook loading...

The last time these two in-state rivals met it was a Coyote victory in five sets. USD holds the lead in games won at 28-21.

Facebook/Canva Facebook/Canva loading...

South Dakota is tied for second (11-4) in the Summit League winning their last four league matches. South Dakota State is 7-8 in conference play.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey. Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli