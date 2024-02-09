Coyote Basketball Dominates in Double Denver Victory

Get our free mobile app

Bostyn Holt scored 27 points and was one of four Coyotes to score in double-figures to help South Dakota defeat Denver 92-86 in overtime in Vermillion Thursday night.

Holt’s 27 points included two big and-one plays, one towards the end of regulation and one in overtime, to help South Dakota (10-15, 3-7 Summit) get the overtime win. Lahat Thioune added 19 points on 80 percent shooting from the field and grabbed seven rebounds, including five big offensive rebounds. Paul Bruns returned to the starting lineup and put up 18 points with four three pointers to tally his third-straight double-digit scoring game. Max Burchill rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11, including two huge free throws in overtime.

The nation’s leading scorer Tommy Bruner scored a game-high 30 points for Denver (13-12, 4-6 Summit) but the Pioneers could not outlast the Coyotes and picked up its fourth-straight loss. Touko Tainamo had 21 points and Jaxon Brenchley added 13 points and nine rebounds.

In a rematch of one of the most entertaining games in college basketball this season, tonight’s matchup did not disappoint. The Coyotes and Pioneers went blow for blow in a game that saw eight lead changes and 10 tie games.

South Dakota heads back out on the road to take on Omaha (Feb. 15) and St. Thomas (Feb. 17). Both games are set for 7 p.m. tip-off and will be available to stream on the Summit League Network.

LADY COYOTES

Four Coyotes scored in double figures to lead South Dakota to a 78-48 win over Denver on Thursday evening inside Hamilton Gymnasium.

South Dakota (17-8, 6-4 Summit) scored 25 unanswered points over an eight-minute span in the second half to run away with the win.

This marked the first conference game the Coyotes had four or more players score in double figures. Junior guard Grace Larkins led the way with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. She added nine rebounds and three assists. Fourth-year junior guard Kendall Holmes had 13 points. Third-year sophomore forward Carley Duffney tallied 12 points for the second-straight game. She had a team-high four assists without a turnover. Freshman guard Olivia Kieffer went 4-of-5 from the field for 12 points.

Denver (6-17, 3-7) was led by point guard Angelina Robles’ 14 points. Reigning Summit League Player of the Week Jordan Jones had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jones was 4-of-14 from the field one game after going 9-for-11 against ORU.

The Coyotes’ 25-0 run started midway through the third quarter and headed into the fourth to put the game out of reach. Seven different players scored during the run. USD went on to win 78-48.

