South Dakota Showdown SDSU vs USD Hoops

The venues are split but the teams will be the same for a South Dakota Showdown on the hardwood this weekend.

The South Dakota State University Jackrabbit women's basketball team (13-5) will host the University of South Dakota (8-9) at Frost Arena on Saturday with a tipoff at 1:00 PM.

South Dakota State's Myah Selland has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Performer of the Week after moving into second place on the Jackrabbits' career scoring chart against North Dakota with 1,900 career points.

Selland ranks second in program history and eighth in Summit League history for career scoring.

The Jackrabbits stay unbeaten in Summit League action (6-0).

After a 13-game winning streak against NDSU, the Coyotes fell to North Dakota State in their last outing. South Dakota guard Grace Larkins scored 30 points and had eight rebounds and nine assists. It was the third time this season she has flirted with a triple-double and her second such effort inside Summit League play.

SDSU men (8-9) plays its third of three straight away games on Saturday at 6:00 PM when the Jackrabbits visit Vermillion to face South Dakota (8-9) at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The game features two of the three teams currently tied for third in The Summit League standings at 3-2 in conference action.

SDSU has been led in multiple categories this season by Zeke Mayo. He serves as the Jacks' leader in points (14.6), rebounds (6.5), assists (2.9) and steals (1.1) per game.

The matchup between the Jackrabbits and Coyotes will be broadcast on Midco Sports and streamed on Midco Sports Plus.