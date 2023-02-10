SDSU-USD South Dakota Showdown Hardwood Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State and South Dakota square off for the second time this season as part of the SD Showdown Series. The matchup is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Saturday in Frost Arena.

SDSU took control of the first meeting between the two sides 10 minutes into the contest in Vermillion, using a 16-0 run in the first half en route to an 82-64 victory on Jan. 14. The Jackrabbits finished the game with a 47-37% shooting edge and 39-27 advantage on the boards. Matt Dentlinger led five double-digit scorers for SDSU by matching his career-high of 26 points.

The Jackrabbits own a 136-97-1 record over the Coyotes and have won 19 of the last 25 meetings. SDSU's current five-game win streak over USD is the longest since both programs transitioned to Division I. SDSU is 15-1 in Brookings against the Yotes during the 21st Century.

Get our free mobile app

SDSU currently stands alone in second in The Summit League standings at 9-4. South Dakota sits in seventh at 6-7 but is just one loss out of fourth place. Oral Roberts is first in the conference at 12-0.

The Jackrabbits are coming off their strongest offensive performances of the season this past week in victories over UND (Feb. 2) and NDSU (Feb. 4) to improve to 14-11 overall. SDSU's 96-73 win over the Fighting Hawks featured the squad's top field goal percentage (61.7%), 3-point percentage (58.3%), and most field goals (37) this year. The 90-85 win over the Bison featured Zeke Mayo's career-high 41-point output which was the second-highest point total by a Jackrabbit ever in Frost Arena.

Mayo's career performance, along with a strong three-game span, earned him numerous awards. He was The Summit League Peak Performer of the Week, Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week, and Heat Check CBB's Gold Star Player of the Week. Mayo averaged 26.3 points, six rebounds, and four assists across three wins.

South Dakota State is amid two active streaks. The Jackrabbits have won 18 straight Summit League games in Frost Arena dating back to the 2020-21 season. The Jacks have also earned 11 straight victories in February, the second-best mark in DI behind Buffalo (13).

South Dakota enters Saturday's matchup at 11-14 overall. The Coyotes have split their last six games which includes a home stand last week that featured a victory over NDSU (71-62) and a defeat to North Dakota (72-86). The Coyotes average double digits in scoring in Kruz Perrott-Hunt (14.1), Tasos Kamateros (12.3),, and AJ Plitzuweit (11.2). Damani Hayes leads USD in rebounding with 6.9 per contest.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.