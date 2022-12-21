SDSU & USD College Hoops Change Tip-Times
The second game of the Summit League season for the SDSU Jackrabbit women's team will tip off earlier than originally scheduled due to the impending winter storm.
The Lady Jacks will now host Kansas City at 12:00 PM in Brookings on Wednesday.
The South Dakota State-Kansas City men's contest in Kansas City has been postponed. The men's next contest is scheduled for December 29 against Western Illinois.
The USD Coyote women originally scheduled to play Oral Roberts at 6:00 PM tonight will now tip at 12:00 PM inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes have won 41 consecutive home games against Summit League opponents dating back to Jan. 28, 2017.
