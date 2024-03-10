No. 1 South Dakota State men's basketball will be making their 4th straight appearance in the semifinal round of the Summit League tournament after powering past No. 8 Oral Roberts 79-63 on Saturday.

Down 10 points in the first six minutes of play, the Jacks exploded with a 24-0 run holding ORU scoreless for the final 10:21 of the first half.

Five SDSU players scored in double digits, Luke Appel was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points. William Kyle III had 16 points, nine rebounds. Zeke Mayo scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half.

In period number two the Golden Eagles came out of the break shooting 4-for-7 to get back into the game. Isaac McBride led the way with 20 points for ORU. The loss snaps the Golden Eagles’ streak of four consecutive semifinal appearances.

Sunday's Summit League schedule:

North Dakota State vs St. Thomas, 6:00 PM

Omaha vs North Dakota, 8:30 PM

