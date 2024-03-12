SDSU To Meet Denver in Summit League Championship
The huge fan base continued from the women's game victory earlier in the day to the evening contest where No. 1 seed South Dakota State men's basketball advanced to the Summit League Championship with a 59-49 win over St. Thomas on Monday.
The Jackrabbits had two separate seven-point scoring runs during the course of the first half and led by as many as 10. Another Garry 3-pointer put the Jacks up 25-15 mark as the clock dipped under four minutes.
Sophomore Kendall Blue led the Tommies in scoring for two consecutive tournament games with 13 points.
The Tommies finished the season 20-13 overall and 9-7 in conference play.
South Dakota State will play No. 7 Denver at 8:30 PM on Tuesday in Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
