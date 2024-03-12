SDSU To Meet Denver in Summit League Championship

The huge fan base continued from the women's game victory earlier in the day to the evening contest where No. 1 seed South Dakota State men's basketball advanced to the Summit League Championship with a 59-49 win over St. Thomas on Monday.

Senior guard Charlie Easley led the Jackrabbits with 13 points in the win. Zeke Mayo and Luke Appel were also in double figures on the night as SDSU improved to 21-12 overall on the season.

The Jackrabbits had two separate seven-point scoring runs during the course of the first half and led by as many as 10. Another Garry 3-pointer put the Jacks up 25-15 mark as the clock dipped under four minutes.

Sophomore Kendall Blue led the Tommies in scoring for two consecutive tournament games with 13 points.

The Tommies finished the season 20-13 overall and 9-7 in conference play.

The Jackrabbits are now 27-9 all-time at The Summit League tournament. SDSU will be making its eighth all-time appearance in the conference title game.

South Dakota State will play No. 7 Denver at 8:30 PM on Tuesday in Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

