Jackrabbits Defeat Denver For 7th Summit League Crown

The Jackrabbits are dancing again! For the seventh time, South Dakota State men's basketball cut down the nets for the Summit League Championship on Tuesday.

SDSU defeated the Denver Pioneers 76-68 outshooting them 50-36 from the field. The Jackrabbits improved to 28-9 all-time at The Summit League tournament.

SDSU went on a 13-2 run in the first period, and up by 14 heading into the locker room at halftime.

Up by as much as 23 points, Luke Appel and Zeke Mayo led the Jacks scoring with 16 points apiece. William Kyle III recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11.

Appel, Mayo, and William Kyle III were nameed to the conference's All-Tournament Team. Kyle III earned Tournament MVP honors.

Now sitting at 22-12 on the season SDSU awaits the call on the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Selection Show. The men's tournament will be revealed Sunday, March 17 at 5:00 PM on CBS.

