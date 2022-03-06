SDSU Men Downs Omaha In Summit League Quarterfinal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota State used a balanced attack and big performances from Baylor Scheierman and Douglas Wilson to grab an 87-79 victory over Omaha Saturday night in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The win advances SDSU to the next round of semi-final competition on Tuesday.

Every SDSU player who saw action on the court scored six or more points, but it was Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman who led the way for the Jackrabbits.

Wilson was 7-of-14 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line as Scheierman shot 50 percent from the floor and hit four 3-pointers.

SDSU (28-4, 18-0 Summit League) shot 47 percent from the floor, 47 percent from behind the arc, and 76 percent from the free-throw line on 25-of-33 shooting. The Jacks also had 25 points off the bench compared to Omaha's six and held a 21-9 advantage in points off turnovers.

11 lead changes and six ties highlighted the first half as Omaha (5-25, 4-14 Summit League) fought neck-and-neck with SDSU to establish a lead. Scheierman hit SDSU's first triple of the night at the 16:59 mark, but the battle continued, featuring back-to-back 3-pointers from Zeke Mayo and a rim-rattling, crowd-surging dunk from Wilson.

A 10-2 run from SDSU over the final 2:15 of the first half helped build a lead that would not be relinquished. A buzzer-beating triple from Scheierman capped off the run and helped push the lead to six as SDSU took the 48-42 advantage at the half.

Second half action returned with another run from the Jackrabbits, this time an 8-2 stretch from Scheierman and Wilson. The lead hit double digits at the 15:29 mark and held for a majority of the second half.

Despite a 34-point effort from Omaha's Frankie Fidler, consistent free throw shooting and key defensive plays from the yellow and blue helped maintain the lead until the final buzzer.

SDSU will play the winner of Kansas City/South Dakota on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

