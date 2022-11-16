SDSU Men Comeback Win Over St. Bonaventure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota State completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in front of over 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Jackrabbits opened the contest with two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but the Bonnies jumped out to a four-point lead before a Luke Appel bank shot off the glass at the buzzer cut the SDSU deficit to 32-30 at halftime.

St. Bonaventure burst out of the locker room for the second half with some momentum. The Bonnies went on a seven-point scoring run in the first four minutes of the break. A Matt Mims 3-pointer at the 15-minute, 24-second mark made it a 39-33 contest.

The Bonnies led 53-47 with just over six minutes to play. That's when the Jacks made their game-winning run. SDSU went on a 12-point scoring spree in just over two minutes of time thanks to three Matt Dentlinger field goals, a pair of Tanner Te Slaa free throws, an Alex Arians fastbreak layup and a William Kyle III layup.

South Dakota State improved to 2-1 overall with the victory over St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies dropped to 1-2 in the two sides' first-ever all-time meeting.

Matt Dentlinger was SDSU's leading scorer for the third consecutive game with 16 points. Zeke Mayo corralled a career- and team-high 13 rebounds.

South Dakota State travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the No. 9/10 Razorbacks. The Jackrabbits take on Arkansas on Wednesday with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.