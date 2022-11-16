SDSU Men Comeback Win Over St. Bonaventure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota State completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in front of over 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon.
St. Bonaventure burst out of the locker room for the second half with some momentum. The Bonnies went on a seven-point scoring run in the first four minutes of the break. A Matt Mims 3-pointer at the 15-minute, 24-second mark made it a 39-33 contest.
The Bonnies led 53-47 with just over six minutes to play. That's when the Jacks made their game-winning run. SDSU went on a 12-point scoring spree in just over two minutes of time thanks to three Matt Dentlinger field goals, a pair of Tanner Te Slaa free throws, an Alex Arians fastbreak layup and a William Kyle III layup.
South Dakota State improved to 2-1 overall with the victory over St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies dropped to 1-2 in the two sides' first-ever all-time meeting.
Matt Dentlinger was SDSU's leading scorer for the third consecutive game with 16 points. Zeke Mayo corralled a career- and team-high 13 rebounds.
South Dakota State travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the No. 9/10 Razorbacks. The Jackrabbits take on Arkansas on Wednesday with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.