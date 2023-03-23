March Madness Sweet 16 Women’s Begins Friday

March Madness has reached the Sweet 16! There is a twist this year for the women’s tournament: The NCAA picked two regional sites instead of four, with Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle each hosting eight teams.

No. 3 seed LSU (30-2) vs. No. 2 seed Utah (27-4), Greenville, S.C., Friday, 5 p.m. ET.

Kim Mulkey has the Tigers headed to the second weekend for the first time since 2014, and All-American Angel Reese is rolling. She had 25 points, 24 rebounds, six blocks, four assists, and three steals in a win over Michigan. The Utes have an All-American, too, in Alissa Pili, who had 28 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-56 victory against Princeton. Utah had not been to the Sweet 16 since 2006.

No. 2 Iowa (28-6) vs. No. 6 Colorado (25-8), Seattle, Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET.

First-team All-American Caitlin Clark is a handful for Iowa opponents; she had 22 points and 12 assists against Georgia. The Buffaloes needed overtime in a 61-53 victory at Duke. Quay Miller came up huge to help Colorado get to its first Sweet 16 in 20 years with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

No. 5 seed Louisville (25-11), vs. No. 8 seed Mississippi (25-8), Seattle, Friday, 10 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals didn’t get to host the first weekend like they usually do, but it hardly seemed to matter as they routed Texas to reach the Sweet 16 for the sixth consecutive year. In Ole Miss they will face a defensive-minded team that pulled the first huge upset, never trailing in a 54-49 victory over No. 1 seed Stanford to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years.

No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (29-4) vs. No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-11), Seattle, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET.

A rematch of a Dec. 4 game won by the Hokies 59-56 in Knoxville, although the Lady Vols were without star forward Rickea Jackson then. Star power abounds with the Hokies having All-American and two-time ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley and guard Georgia Amoore and the Lady Vols having Jackson and plenty of scoring. Virginia Tech is in just its second Sweet 16, the Lady Vols in their 36th.

4 Villanova vs. 9 Miami, Friday, 2:30 p.m.

2 Maryland vs 3 Notre Dame, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

1 South Carolina vs 4 UCLA, Saturday, 2 p.m.

2 UConn vs. 3 Ohio St, Saturday, 4 p.m.

