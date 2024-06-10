Ex Nebraska Huskers QB Adrian Martinez Named UFL MVP

Adrian Martinez had an up and down college career with a couple of stops along the way.

His NFL career didn't take off like he'd hoped, but he is absolutely excelling with the United Football League.

So much so in fact that on Monday, the former Husker and Kansas State Wildcat was named the league's MVP.

Martinez played for the Huskers from 2018 to 2021 and played out his final year of eligibility with the Kansas State Wildcats before turning pro in 2023.

After a brief stint with the Detroit Lions in 2023 training camp, Martinez headed to the UFL to join the Birmingham Stallions.

The Stallions posted an overall mark of 9-1 in the regular season and will take on the San Antonio Brahmas in Sunday's Title Game.

Ahead of that Championship contest, the league unveiled Martinez as its MVP for the 2024 season:

This season, Martinez totaled 18 touchdowns, passed for over 1,700 yards and also added over 500 yards rushing. His 528 rushing yards and 9.7 ypc average led the league. He was 6-1 as the team's starter and played in all 10 regular season games.

During his time in Lincoln, Martinez posted a 14-24 record as a starter, and finished his Husker career with 45 passing touchdowns and 35 scores on the ground.

Martinez and the Birmingham Stallions take on the San Antonio Brahmas in Sunday's UFL Championship Game, a 4:00 CT start on FOX.

